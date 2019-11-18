Listen Live Sports

Oral Roberts squares off against Rogers State

November 18, 2019 3:30 pm
 
Rogers State vs. Oral Roberts (1-3)

Mabee Center, Tulsa, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Oral Roberts Golden Eagles will be taking on the Hillcats of NAIA member Rogers State. Oral Roberts lost 87-74 at Iowa in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Emmanuel Nzekwesi has averaged 14.5 points and 7.8 rebounds to lead the way for the Golden Eagles. Complementing Nzekwesi is Deondre Burns, who is averaging 14.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and four assists per game.EXCELLENT EMMANUEL: In four appearances this season, the Golden Eagles’ Emmanuel Nzekwesi has shot 51.3 percent.

DID YOU KNOW: Oral Roberts went 2-11 overall when facing out-of-conference foes last year. The Golden Eagles put up 65.7 points per matchup in those 13 contests.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

