Oral Roberts squares off against Southwestern Christian

Southwestern Christian vs. Oral Roberts (2-4)

Mabee Center, Tulsa, Oklahoma; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Oral Roberts Golden Eagles will be taking on the Eagles of NAIA member Southwestern Christian. Oral Roberts lost 68-59 on the road to Wichita State in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Deondre Burns has averaged 12.3 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Golden Eagles, while Kevin Obanor has recorded 12.3 points and 7.8 rebounds per game.DEEP-THREAT DEONDRE: Through six games, the Golden Eagles’ Deondre Burns has connected on 7.7 percent of the 13 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converting 85 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Oral Roberts went 2-11 overall when playing out-of-conference foes last season. The Golden Eagles put up 65.7 points per contest in those 13 contests.

