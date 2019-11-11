Oregon State plays OU

Oklahoma (2-0) vs. Oregon State (2-0)

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter, Portland, Oregon; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma and Oregon State both look to put winning streaks together . Oklahoma beat Minnesota by nine in its last outing. Oregon State is coming off an 80-74 home win against Iowa State in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The play-making Tres Tinkle has averaged a double-double (26 points, 10.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists) to lead the way for the Beavers. Kylor Kelley is also a key contributor, maintaining an average of 16.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.5 blocks per game. The Sooners have been led by Austin Reaves, who is averaging 17 points and six rebounds.ACCURATE AUSTIN: Reaves has connected on 16.7 percent of the 12 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 71.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Oklahoma has committed a turnover on just 15.8 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest rate among all Big 12 teams. The Sooners have turned the ball over only 12 times per game this season.

