The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Oregon State takes on Wyoming

November 15, 2019 6:30 am
 
Oregon State (2-1) vs. Wyoming (1-2)

Arena-Auditorium, Laramie, Wyoming; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State and Wyoming look to bounce back from losses. Both teams are coming off of losses in their last game. Wyoming lost 60-53 at home to Cal State Fullerton on Wednesday, while Oregon State fell 77-69 to Oklahoma on Tuesday.

STEPPING UP: Wyoming’s Hunter Maldonado has averaged 19 points and 5.3 rebounds while Jake Hendricks has put up 6.3 points. For the Beavers, Tres Tinkle has averaged 23.3 points, 10.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists while Ethan Thompson has put up 13.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists.

CREATING OFFENSE: Maldonado has made or assisted on 51 percent of all Wyoming field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 21 field goals and four assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: Oregon State as a team has made nine 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among Pac-12 teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

