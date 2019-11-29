Oregon, UNC meet in Battle 4 Atlantis

North Carolina (5-1) vs. Oregon (6-1)

Battle 4 Atlantis , Imperial Arena at Atlantis Resort, Nassau, Bahamas; Friday, 11:30 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina and Oregon are set to square off in a Battle 4 Atlantis game. Oregon lost 73-72 in overtime to Gonzaga in its most recent game, while North Carolina came up short in a 73-64 game against Michigan in its last outing.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Each of these teams has relied heavily on their seniors this year. Payton Pritchard, Shakur Juiston and Anthony Mathis have collectively accounted for 51 percent of Oregon’s scoring this season. For North Carolina, Cole Anthony, Garrison Brooks and Justin Pierce have combined to account for 56 percent of the team’s total scoring.

Advertisement

CREATING OFFENSE: Pritchard has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Oregon field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 31 field goals and 24 assists in those games.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Tar Heels have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Ducks. Oregon has an assist on 37 of 78 field goals (47.4 percent) over its previous three games while North Carolina has assists on 42 of 84 field goals (50 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: North Carolina is ranked second among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 38.7 percent. The Tar Heels have averaged 15.7 offensive boards per game and 17.3 per game over their last three games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.