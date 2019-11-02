Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Ottawa’s Sabourin taken to hospital after collision

November 2, 2019 8:51 pm
 
BOSTON (AP) — Ottawa forward Scott Sabourin has been transported to a hospital for evaluation after being taken from the ice on a stretcher with his head immobilized following a collision with Boston forward David Backes early in the first period of Saturday night’s game between the Senators and Bruins.

The Senators sent an update on their Twitter feed that Sabourin was conscious and speaking with the attending doctors while leaving the arena.

He gave the crowd a brief “thumbs up” as he was leaving the ice.

Sabourin had skated up to make a hit on Backes when the players’ helmets collided. Sabourin immediately feel to the ice, appearing to be unconscious, and he lay motionless for a brief period.

Medical staff from both teams rushed to Sabourin, and a Bruins’ trainer quickly signaled for a stretcher. There was a large blood spot on the ice under Sabourin’s face.

TV cameras showed Backes visibly upset, looking as if he was fighting back tears, as he watched medical personnel attend to Sabourin. An Ottawa player could be seen consoling Backes, putting his glove on his shoulder. Most of the players on both teams took knees in front their benches and skated over to Sabourin when he was finally put on the stretcher after a delay that lasted about 10 minutes.

Fans gave Sabourin a loud ovation when he was taken from the ice. Backes went to the dressing room after Sabourin was wheeled off.

The Bruins announced in the second that Backes had an upper-body injury and would not return.

There was no immediate word on Sabourin’s injury or condition.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

