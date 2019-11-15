Outburst could be costly for Garrett…Trout, Bellinger are MVPs…AP Source: Carmelo Anthony to return to NBA with Blazers

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns defensive star Myles Garrett could be facing an unprecedented suspension from the NFL for his violent outburst in the final seconds of last night’s win over the rival Pittsburgh Steelers. Garrett ripped off Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph’s helmet and clubbed him on the head with it, setting off a brawl. Garrett was thrown to the ground by Steelers guard David DeCastro, and center Maurkice Pouncey threw punches and kicked Garrett in the head. Garrett, Pouncey and Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi were ejected.

CLEVELAND (AP) — Several Steelers took a pounding during last night’s loss 21-7 loss at Cleveland. Wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster got a concussion from a helmet-to-helmet hit from Browns cornerback Greedy Williams. Rookie receiver Diontae Johnson suffered a concussion on a hit that got Browns safety Damarious Randall ejected. Linebacker Olasunkanmi Adeniyi also got a concussion, cornerback Artie Burns injured a knee running back James Conner re-injured his right shoulder.

NEW YORK (AP) — Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout has won his third American League MVP award. Alex Bregman of the Houston Astros was second in balloting by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. Dodgers slugger Cody Bellinger made it a Los Angeles sweep, beating out the Milwaukee Brewers’ Christian Yelich (YEH’-lihch) for the NL prize.

UNDATED (AP) — Twins pitcher Jake Odorizzi (oh-doh-RIH’-zee) and White Sox designated hitter José Abreu (ah-BRAY’-oo) have accepted qualifying offers to stay with their current teams rather than test the free agent market. Giants reliever Will Smith has become the first of the 168 free agents to switch teams by agreeing to a three-year, $40 million contract with the Braves.

UNDATED (AP) — Carmelo Anthony is getting another shot in the NBA. A person with knowledge of the details says the 10-time All-Star has reached a deal with the Portland Trail Blazers. He hasn’t played in the NBA since a short stint with the Houston Rockets ended a little more than a year ago after just 10 games.

