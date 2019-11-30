Listen Live Sports

Pacers-76ers, Box

November 30, 2019 9:34 pm
 
INDIANA (116)

Warren 11-19 3-3 29, Turner 1-8 1-2 3, Sabonis 4-7 5-6 13, Brogdon 9-15 8-8 28, Lamb 5-9 4-6 15, J.Holiday 4-5 0-0 10, McDermott 3-4 0-0 8, Bitadze 0-1 0-0 0, McConnell 3-5 0-0 6, A.Holiday 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 42-76 21-25 116.

PHILADELPHIA (119)

Harris 8-16 5-6 22, Horford 6-8 0-0 15, Embiid 8-15 15-15 32, Simmons 4-13 7-7 15, Korkmaz 4-9 1-2 12, Ennis III 3-7 1-2 9, Thybulle 2-3 0-0 5, Scott 1-3 2-2 4, Neto 2-3 1-2 5. Totals 38-77 32-36 119.

Indiana 29 36 28 23—116
Philadelphia 38 27 28 26—119

3-Point Goals_Indiana 11-22 (Warren 4-4, J.Holiday 2-3, McDermott 2-3, Brogdon 2-5, Lamb 1-1, Sabonis 0-1, Bitadze 0-1, A.Holiday 0-1, Turner 0-3), Philadelphia 11-23 (Horford 3-4, Korkmaz 3-7, Ennis III 2-3, Thybulle 1-1, Embiid 1-2, Harris 1-2, Simmons 0-1, Neto 0-1, Scott 0-2). Fouled Out_Sabonis. Rebounds_Indiana 31 (Sabonis 10), Philadelphia 32 (Embiid 11). Assists_Indiana 22 (Brogdon 6), Philadelphia 27 (Simmons 13). Total Fouls_Indiana 24, Philadelphia 16. Technicals_Philadelphia coach Brett Brown, Simmons. A_20,517 (20,478).

