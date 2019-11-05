Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pacers-Hornets, Box

November 5, 2019 9:52 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
INDIANA (120)

Warren 15-18 1-2 33, Sampson 3-5 0-0 7, Bitadze 3-7 0-0 6, Brogdon 12-19 5-5 31, Lamb 8-19 0-0 18, J.Holiday 2-6 0-0 5, McDermott 3-7 0-0 8, Leaf 0-1 0-0 0, McConnell 3-5 0-0 6, A.Holiday 2-7 0-0 6. Totals 51-94 6-7 120.

CHARLOTTE (122)

Bridges 8-10 0-3 18, Washington 6-9 4-4 16, Zeller 1-5 5-6 7, Rozier 7-19 5-5 22, Bacon 0-3 0-0 0, Williams 2-4 0-0 5, Biyombo 6-7 3-8 15, Graham 10-21 11-15 35, Monk 2-8 0-1 4, Co.Martin 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 42-88 28-42 122.

Indiana 35 29 28 21 7—120
Charlotte 20 37 21 35 9—122

3-Point Goals_Indiana 12-30 (Warren 2-2, McDermott 2-4, A.Holiday 2-4, Lamb 2-5, Brogdon 2-9, Sampson 1-2, J.Holiday 1-2, Bitadze 0-2), Charlotte 10-31 (Graham 4-9, Rozier 3-8, Bridges 2-3, Williams 1-3, Washington 0-2, Zeller 0-2, Monk 0-4). Fouled Out_Bitadze, Leaf. Rebounds_Indiana 43 (Bitadze 11), Charlotte 37 (Co.Martin 11). Assists_Indiana 27 (Brogdon 8), Charlotte 22 (Graham 6). Total Fouls_Indiana 34, Charlotte 17. Technicals_Indiana coach Pacers (Defensive three second) 3, Charlotte coach Hornets (Defensive three second). A_13,341 (19,077).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
11|4 Certified Chief Information Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USNS Comfort provides medical services in Jamaica

Today in History

FDR re-elected for third term