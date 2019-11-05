Pacers-Hornets, Box

INDIANA (120)

Warren 15-18 1-2 33, Sampson 3-5 0-0 7, Bitadze 3-7 0-0 6, Brogdon 12-19 5-5 31, Lamb 8-19 0-0 18, J.Holiday 2-6 0-0 5, McDermott 3-7 0-0 8, Leaf 0-1 0-0 0, McConnell 3-5 0-0 6, A.Holiday 2-7 0-0 6. Totals 51-94 6-7 120.

CHARLOTTE (122)

Bridges 8-10 0-3 18, Washington 6-9 4-4 16, Zeller 1-5 5-6 7, Rozier 7-19 5-5 22, Bacon 0-3 0-0 0, Williams 2-4 0-0 5, Biyombo 6-7 3-8 15, Graham 10-21 11-15 35, Monk 2-8 0-1 4, Co.Martin 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 42-88 28-42 122.

Indiana 35 29 28 21 7—120 Charlotte 20 37 21 35 9—122

3-Point Goals_Indiana 12-30 (Warren 2-2, McDermott 2-4, A.Holiday 2-4, Lamb 2-5, Brogdon 2-9, Sampson 1-2, J.Holiday 1-2, Bitadze 0-2), Charlotte 10-31 (Graham 4-9, Rozier 3-8, Bridges 2-3, Williams 1-3, Washington 0-2, Zeller 0-2, Monk 0-4). Fouled Out_Bitadze, Leaf. Rebounds_Indiana 43 (Bitadze 11), Charlotte 37 (Co.Martin 11). Assists_Indiana 27 (Brogdon 8), Charlotte 22 (Graham 6). Total Fouls_Indiana 34, Charlotte 17. Technicals_Indiana coach Pacers (Defensive three second) 3, Charlotte coach Hornets (Defensive three second). A_13,341 (19,077).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.