Pacers-Magic, Box

INDIANA (109)

Warren 9-16 0-0 19, Sampson 1-1 0-0 2, Sabonis 9-18 3-4 21, A.Holiday 4-9 0-0 11, Brogdon 9-18 0-0 19, J.Holiday 2-2 0-0 5, McDermott 7-13 1-1 18, A.Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Leaf 1-5 0-0 2, McConnell 6-9 0-0 12. Totals 48-92 4-5 109.

ORLANDO (102)

Isaac 4-9 0-0 10, Gordon 5-10 1-1 13, Vucevic 8-17 0-0 18, Fultz 4-7 0-0 8, Fournier 7-13 2-2 22, Aminu 1-2 0-0 2, Bamba 2-7 0-0 5, Augustin 4-10 0-0 8, Carter-Williams 1-8 2-3 4, Ross 5-6 0-0 12. Totals 41-89 5-6 102.

Indiana 29 22 30 28—109 Orlando 33 27 17 25—102

3-Point Goals_Indiana 9-20 (A.Holiday 3-6, McDermott 3-7, J.Holiday 1-1, Warren 1-1, Brogdon 1-3, Sabonis 0-2), Orlando 15-36 (Fournier 6-8, Ross 2-3, Isaac 2-4, Gordon 2-5, Vucevic 2-5, Bamba 1-2, Aminu 0-1, Fultz 0-1, Augustin 0-2, Carter-Williams 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Indiana 44 (Sabonis 16), Orlando 37 (Vucevic 17). Assists_Indiana 31 (McConnell, Brogdon 8), Orlando 27 (Augustin, Fournier 6). Total Fouls_Indiana 13, Orlando 10. A_17,118 (18,846).

