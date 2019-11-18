Pacers-Nets, Box

INDIANA (115)

Warren 6-17 6-7 19, Sabonis 7-16 2-2 16, Turner 4-11 0-1 9, A.Holiday 10-19 0-0 24, J.Holiday 6-11 4-4 20, Bowen II 0-1 0-0 0, McDermott 2-7 1-2 7, Leaf 0-1 0-0 0, Johnson 2-3 0-0 4, Bitadze 2-5 0-1 4, Mitrou-Long 5-10 0-0 12. Totals 44-101 13-17 115.

BROOKLYN (86)

Harris 3-8 0-0 7, Prince 3-11 0-0 7, Allen 4-7 2-4 10, Dinwiddie 9-21 6-7 28, Temple 4-10 0-1 10, Kurucs 1-2 0-0 2, Claxton 0-1 1-2 1, Jordan 2-2 2-2 6, Shumpert 1-5 0-2 3, Luwawu-Cabarrot 0-2 1-2 1, Pinson 3-11 0-0 8, Musa 0-4 3-4 3, Nwaba 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-84 15-24 86.

Indiana 18 41 25 31—115 Brooklyn 18 17 33 18— 86

3-Point Goals_Indiana 14-33 (J.Holiday 4-6, A.Holiday 4-7, McDermott 2-4, Mitrou-Long 2-6, Warren 1-2, Turner 1-4, Bitadze 0-1, Bowen II 0-1, Sabonis 0-2), Brooklyn 11-34 (Dinwiddie 4-8, Pinson 2-4, Temple 2-6, Prince 1-3, Shumpert 1-5, Harris 1-5, Luwawu-Cabarrot 0-1, Musa 0-1, Kurucs 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Indiana 63 (Sabonis 18), Brooklyn 40 (Allen 12). Assists_Indiana 26 (A.Holiday 13), Brooklyn 18 (Dinwiddie 8). Total Fouls_Indiana 22, Brooklyn 19. A_14,140 (17,732).

