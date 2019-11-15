Pacers-Rockets, Box

INDIANA (102)

Warren 1-8 5-6 8, Sampson 2-3 0-0 4, Sabonis 6-12 6-8 18, A.Holiday 4-11 2-2 12, Brogdon 1-4 0-0 2, J.Holiday 4-13 0-0 10, McDermott 7-15 1-1 18, Leaf 5-6 2-4 12, Bitadze 2-3 2-2 6, McConnell 5-7 2-3 12. Totals 37-82 20-26 102.

HOUSTON (111)

McLemore 6-13 5-6 21, Tucker 2-6 0-1 5, Chandler 1-2 0-0 2, Westbrook 5-21 6-6 17, Harden 13-26 12-14 44, Sefolosha 2-5 0-0 5, Hartenstein 2-2 0-0 4, Clark 0-1 0-0 0, Clemons 1-3 0-0 3, Rivers 4-10 2-2 10. Totals 36-89 25-29 111.

Indiana 22 27 30 23—102 Houston 26 28 26 31—111

3-Point Goals_Indiana 8-33 (McDermott 3-6, A.Holiday 2-7, J.Holiday 2-11, Warren 1-5, Sampson 0-1, Brogdon 0-3), Houston 14-46 (Harden 6-14, McLemore 4-11, Clemons 1-2, Sefolosha 1-4, Tucker 1-4, Westbrook 1-6, Clark 0-1, Rivers 0-4). Fouled Out_Warren. Rebounds_Indiana 42 (Sabonis 13), Houston 44 (Tucker 12). Assists_Indiana 24 (McConnell 7), Houston 12 (Westbrook 6). Total Fouls_Indiana 25, Houston 23. Technicals_Warren, Houston coach Rockets (Defensive three second). A_18,055 (18,500).

