Pacheco-Ortiz leads Liberty past SC State 65-39

November 12, 2019 9:46 pm
 
LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz had 12 points as Liberty romped past South Carolina State 65-39 on Tuesday night.

Caleb Homesley had 10 points and six rebounds for Liberty (3-0). Darius McGhee added six rebounds. Scottie James had 12 rebounds for the hosts.

Jahmari Etienne had 14 points for the Bulldogs (1-2). Damni Applewhite added nine rebounds.

Liberty takes on East Carolina on the road on Saturday. South Carolina State faces Wilberforce at home on Monday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

