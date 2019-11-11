Listen Live Sports

Pacific faces Hawaii

November 11, 2019 6:30 am
 
Pacific (2-1) vs. Hawaii (1-1)

Stan Sheriff Center, Honolulu; Monday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific faces Hawaii in an early season matchup. Pacific blew out Florida A&M by 22 in its last outing. Hawaii lost 81-75 loss at home against South Dakota in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Hawaii’s Samuta Avea has averaged 14.5 points and six rebounds while Eddie Stansberry has put up 13 points and 4.5 rebounds. For the Tigers, Justin Moore has averaged 13 points and 2.3 steals while Amari McCray has put up 8.7 points and seven rebounds.MIGHTY MOORE: Moore has connected on 42.9 percent of the seven 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 3 for 7 over his last three games. He’s also converted 71.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Hawaii has committed a turnover on just 16.9 percent of its possessions this season, which is the lowest rate among all Big West teams. The Rainbow Warriors have turned the ball over only 12 times per game this season.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

