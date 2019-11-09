Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pacific pays visit to FAMU

November 9, 2019 6:30 am
 
Pacific (1-1) vs. Florida A&M (0-2)

Stan Sheriff Center, Honolulu; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific and Florida A&M look to bounce back from losses. Both programs are coming off of losses on Friday. Florida A&M lost 65-52 on the road to Hawaii, while Pacific fell 72-62 to South Dakota.

STEPPING UP: Florida A&M’s Evins Desir has averaged 8.5 points and six rebounds while Bryce Moragne has put up nine points and four rebounds. For the Tigers, Justin Moore has averaged 14 points, four assists and 2.5 steals while Jahlil Tripp has put up 8.5 points and 7.5 rebounds.MIGHTY MOORE: Moore has connected on 25 percent of the four 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 77.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

FLOOR SPACING: Pacific’s Amari McCray has attempted one 3-pointers and has connected on zero percent of them.

RECENT GAMES: Pacific has scored 65.5 points while allowing 59.5 points over its last five games. Florida A&M has managed 50 points while giving up 71 over its last five.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

