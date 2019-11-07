Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Pageau lifts Senators past Kings in OT

November 7, 2019 11:26 pm
 
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — The Ottawa Senators overcame a late tying goal for an encouraging victory.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored 3:12 into overtime to give Ottawa a 3-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday night.

After Tyler Toffoli tied it for Los Angeles with 8 seconds left in regulation, Pageau scored off his own rebound for his team-leading seventh goal of the season.

“We’re starting to build something here,” Pageau said. “I think we played a solid game overall. Slow start at the beginning but after that I think we took over.”

Anthony Duclair and Artem Anisimov also scored for Ottawa, and Anders Nilsson made 30 saves.

“We found a way to win, so I’m happy,” Ottawa coach D.J. Smith said.

Dustin Brown also scored for the Kings, and Jack Campbell made 25 saves.

“I don’t think anybody in this room wants to be playing to lose,” Toffoli said. “We’re playing to win games and we’re frustrated,” he said. “We want to be winning games and that’s a big point we all wish we could have had.”

NOTES: Jonathan Davidsson made his NHL debut for Ottawa after being called up from the AHL’s Belleville Senators. … Trevor Lewis left the game for the Kings midway through the second with a lower-body injury. He didn’t return. … Ottawa said before the game that forward Colin White has been assigned to Belleville after being out since Oct. 23. He’ll be on a conditioning stint while recovering from a hip flexor/groin injury. … The attendance was 9,929.

UP NEXT

Kings: At Montreal on Saturday night.

Senators: Host Carolina on Saturday night.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

