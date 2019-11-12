Panthers-Bruins Sum

Florida 0 0 4 0—5 Boston 0 4 0 0—4 Florida won shootout 2-1.

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, Boston, Pastrnak 16 (Bergeron), 11:55. 2, Boston, Nordstrom 2 (Coyle), 14:02. 3, Boston, Bjork 3 (Marchand, Krejci), 17:16 (pp). 4, Boston, Chara 3 (Heinen, Krejci), 19:31.

Third Period_5, Florida, Ekblad 2 (Barkov, Yandle), 0:50. 6, Florida, Vatrano 6 (Huberdeau), 5:26 (pp). 7, Florida, Hoffman 7 (Yandle, Huberdeau), 9:43 (pp). 8, Florida, Yandle 2 (Huberdeau, Barkov), 18:21.

Overtime_None.

Shootout_Florida 2 (, Vatrano NG, Trocheck G, Huberdeau NG, Hoffman G), Boston 1 (Wagner NG, Marchand NG, Coyle G, McAvoy NG).

Shots on Goal_Florida 5-7-12-5_29. Boston 7-16-9-6_38.

Power-play opportunities_Florida 2 of 4; Boston 1 of 2.

Goalies_Florida, Montembeault 3-1-1 (15 shots-15 saves), Bobrovsky 6-3-4 (23-19). Boston, Rask 7-2-2 (29-25).

A_17,850 (17,565). T_2:47.

Referees_Frederick L’Ecuyer, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen_Matt MacPherson, Kiel Murchison.

