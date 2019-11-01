Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Panthers’ Cam Newton to get another opinion on injured foot

November 1, 2019 12:58 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is seeking another opinion on his injured left foot.

The team announced Newton is traveling Friday to Green Bay, Wisconsin to visit with Dr. Robert Anderson, a renowned foot specialist who previously served as an assistant team physician with the Panthers.

Newton has missed Carolina’s last five games and is not expected to play Sunday against the Tennessee Titans. He has not practiced since Week 2 and Kyle Allen was named the starter earlier in the week.

Panthers general manager Marty Hurney says in a statement that Newton has “done everything he possibly can in his rehab process to get his foot to 100 percent. Unfortunately, we haven’t reached that point. The next step is for him to go see Dr. Anderson and gather more information.”

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Recorded Future: Cybersecurity professionals tackle the latest thinking in data analytic-driven and threat hunting in this exclusive executive briefing.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|30 ArkCase 201: Advanced Training on...
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Pvt. Manny, the Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego mascot

Today in History

1952: US tests first hydrogen bomb