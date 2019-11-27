Panthers-Capitals Sum

Florida 0 2 1—3 Washington 1 1 2—4

First Period_1, Washington, Ovechkin 16 (Kuznetsov), 17:57.

Second Period_2, Florida, Connolly 12 (Yandle, Trocheck), 11:17. 3, Washington, Panik 2 (Siegenthaler), 19:00. 4, Florida, Hoffman 10 (Barkov), 19:22.

Third Period_5, Washington, Eller 6 (Vrana), 5:18. 6, Washington, Leipsic 3 (Siegenthaler, Gudas), 11:59. 7, Florida, Trocheck 4 (Yandle, Huberdeau), 15:31.

Shots on Goal_Florida 12-13-15_40. Washington 7-5-8_20.

Power-play opportunities_Florida 0 of 3; Washington 0 of 2.

Goalies_Florida, Bobrovsky 9-6-4 (20 shots-16 saves). Washington, Holtby 12-2-4 (40-37).

A_18,573 (18,277). T_2:23.

Referees_Mitch Dunning, Brad Meier. Linesmen_Bevan Mills, Andrew Smith.

