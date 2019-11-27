Panthers-Capitals Sums

Florida 0 2 1—3 Washington 1 1 2—4

First Period_1, Washington, Ovechkin 16 (Kuznetsov), 17:57. Penalties_Gudas, WSH, (holding), 5:03; Carlson, WSH, (delay of game), 7:35.

Second Period_2, Florida, Connolly 12 (Trocheck, Yandle), 11:17. 3, Washington, Panik 2 (Siegenthaler), 19:00. 4, Florida, Hoffman 10 (Barkov), 19:22. Penalties_Huberdeau, FLA, (tripping), 0:24; Kuznetsov, WSH, (interference), 13:44.

Third Period_5, Washington, Eller 6 (Vrana), 5:18. 6, Washington, Leipsic 3 (Siegenthaler, Gudas), 11:59. 7, Florida, Trocheck 4 (Huberdeau, Yandle), 15:31. Penalties_Barkov, FLA, (hooking), 12:36; Kuznetsov, WSH, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 12:36; Yandle, FLA, (interference), 19:11.

Shots on Goal_Florida 12-13-15_40. Washington 7-5-8_20.

Power-play opportunities_Florida 0 of 3; Washington 0 of 2.

Goalies_Florida, Bobrovsky 9-6-4 (20 shots-16 saves). Washington, Holtby 12-2-4 (40-37).

A_18,573 (18,277). T_2:23.

Referees_Mitch Dunning, Brad Meier. Linesmen_Bevan Mills, Andrew Smith.

