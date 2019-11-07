Panthers-Packers Preview Capsule

CAROLINA (5-3) at GREEN BAY (7-2)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX

OPENING LINE — Packers by 7

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Panthers 5-3; Packers 6-3

SERIES RECORD — Packers lead 9-6

LAST MEETING — Panthers beat Packers 31-24, Dec. 17, 2017

LAST WEEK — Panthers beat Titans 30-20; Packers lost to Chargers 26-11

AP PRO32 RANKING — Panthers No. 14, Packers No. 7

PANTHERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (22), RUSH (7), PASS (25).

PANTHERS DEFENSE — OVERALL (19), RUSH (26), PASS (9).

PACKERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (17), RUSH (22), PASS (12).

PACKERS DEFENSE — OVERALL (26), RUSH (24), PASS (21).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Fourth meeting between these two teams in last six years (2014, 2015, 2017). … Four of last five matchups between two teams have been decided by eight points or fewer. … Carolina is averaging 4.3 sacks per game this season, highest single-game average in franchise history. … TE Greg Olsen can move into 6th place all-time in touchdowns by TE in NFL history by scoring four more times. … LB/DE Mario Addison (52 sacks) needs 4 more sacks to pass Mike Rucker (55½ sacks) for third-most sacks in Panthers’ history. … Green Bay is 4-2 at home against Panthers (including playoffs) including a win in last matchup at Lambeau Field in 2014. … Packers have scored 30-plus points in five of six home games against Carolina. …Green Bay will have its bye next week, marking first Week 11 bye for Packers and latest for the team since the bye was reintroduced in 1990. … Packers have won game heading into bye week in three of last four years. …. … Fantasy tip: QB Aaron Rodgers has started five games against the Panthers in his career and has averaged 304.0 passing yards per game with 15 passing touchdowns, five interceptions and a passer rating of 102.5. He has thrown three-plus passing TDs in four of the five contests.

