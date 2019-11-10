Listen Live Sports

Panthers-Packers Stats

November 10, 2019
 
Carolina 7 3 0 6—16
Green Bay 7 7 10 0—24
First Quarter

Car_Samuel 2 pass from Allen (Slye kick), 7:18.

GB_A.Jones 5 run (Crosby kick), 3:35.

Second Quarter

Car_FG Slye 50, 14:55.

GB_A.Jones 1 run (Crosby kick), 9:20.

Third Quarter

GB_A.Jones 13 run (Crosby kick), 11:50.

GB_FG Crosby 47, 1:21.

Fourth Quarter

Car_McCaffrey 3 run (pass failed), 11:58.

A_78,090.

___

Car GB
First downs 26 23
Total Net Yards 401 388
Rushes-yards 23-120 27-163
Passing 281 225
Punt Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoff Returns 4-80 0-0
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-0
Comp-Att-Int 28-43-1 17-29-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 3-26 2-8
Punts 3-40.7 4-35.3
Fumbles-Lost 2-1 0-0
Penalties-Yards 5-46 10-64
Time of Possession 28:38 31:22

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Carolina, McCaffrey 20-108, Allen 3-12. Green Bay, A.Jones 13-93, J.Williams 13-63, Rodgers 1-7.

PASSING_Carolina, Allen 28-43-1-307. Green Bay, Rodgers 17-29-0-233.

RECEIVING_Carolina, Moore 9-120, Olsen 8-98, McCaffrey 6-33, Samuel 4-35, Wright 1-21. Green Bay, D.Adams 7-118, Lazard 3-27, Allison 3-6, Graham 2-59, Kumerow 2-23.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

