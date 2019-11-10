Panthers-Packers Stats

|Carolina
|7
|3
|0
|6—16
|Green Bay
|7
|7
|10
|0—24
|First Quarter
Car_Samuel 2 pass from Allen (Slye kick), 7:18.
GB_A.Jones 5 run (Crosby kick), 3:35.
Car_FG Slye 50, 14:55.
GB_A.Jones 1 run (Crosby kick), 9:20.
GB_A.Jones 13 run (Crosby kick), 11:50.
GB_FG Crosby 47, 1:21.
Car_McCaffrey 3 run (pass failed), 11:58.
A_78,090.
___
|Car
|GB
|First downs
|26
|23
|Total Net Yards
|401
|388
|Rushes-yards
|23-120
|27-163
|Passing
|281
|225
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|4-80
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|28-43-1
|17-29-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-26
|2-8
|Punts
|3-40.7
|4-35.3
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-1
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|5-46
|10-64
|Time of Possession
|28:38
|31:22
___
RUSHING_Carolina, McCaffrey 20-108, Allen 3-12. Green Bay, A.Jones 13-93, J.Williams 13-63, Rodgers 1-7.
PASSING_Carolina, Allen 28-43-1-307. Green Bay, Rodgers 17-29-0-233.
RECEIVING_Carolina, Moore 9-120, Olsen 8-98, McCaffrey 6-33, Samuel 4-35, Wright 1-21. Green Bay, D.Adams 7-118, Lazard 3-27, Allison 3-6, Graham 2-59, Kumerow 2-23.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
