Panthers-Rangers Sums

Florida 2 2 1 0—6 N.Y. Rangers 1 4 0 0—5 Florida won shootout 2-1.

First Period_1, N.Y. Rangers, Lindgren 1 (Panarin, Strome), 5:06. 2, Florida, Barkov 5 (Dadonov), 18:13. 3, Florida, Toninato 1 (Hunt, Weegar), 18:43. Penalties_Strome, NYR, (tripping), 8:09.

Second Period_4, N.Y. Rangers, Chytil 4 (Buchnevich, Kreider), 1:28. 5, Florida, Dadonov 8 (Barkov, Huberdeau), 4:42 (pp). 6, N.Y. Rangers, Skjei 2, 5:31. 7, N.Y. Rangers, Kakko 4 (Strome, DeAngelo), 7:31 (pp). 8, Florida, Vatrano 5 (Dadonov), 8:30. 9, N.Y. Rangers, Kreider 4 (Panarin, Fox), 18:35 (pp). Penalties_Strome, NYR, (hooking), 3:46; Toninato, FLA, served by Hunt, (roughing), 5:53; Toninato, FLA, Major (fighting), 5:53; McKegg, NYR, Major (fighting), 5:53; Matheson, FLA, (tripping), 12:06; Connolly, FLA, (hooking), 16:53; Boyle, FLA, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 20:00.

Third Period_10, Florida, Boyle 3 (Yandle, Hoffman), 7:01. Penalties_Smith, NYR, (high sticking), 13:02.

Overtime_None. Penalties_None.

Shootout_Florida 2 (Vatrano G, Barkov NG, Trocheck G), N.Y. Rangers 1 (Panarin NG, DeAngelo NG, Kakko G).

Shots on Goal_Florida 18-8-7-2_35. N.Y. Rangers 9-10-11-4_34.

Power-play opportunities_Florida 1 of 3; N.Y. Rangers 2 of 4.

Goalies_Florida, Montembeault 2-1-1 (34 shots-29 saves). N.Y. Rangers, Lundqvist 4-3-1 (35-30).

A_17,464 (18,006). T_2:38.

Referees_Jake Brenk, Tom Chmielewski. Linesmen_Ryan Daisy, Vaughan Rody.

