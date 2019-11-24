Listen Live Sports

Panthers-Saints Stats

November 24, 2019 4:42 pm
 
Carolina 6 9 9 7—31
New Orleans 14 3 14 3—34
First Quarter

NO_Murray 26 run (Lutz kick), 10:39.

NO_T.Smith 13 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), 5:12.

Car_Moore 51 pass from Allen (kick failed), 3:08.

Second Quarter

NO_FG Lutz 41, 13:34.

Car_FG Slye 41, 8:09.

Car_McCaffrey 1 pass from Allen (pass failed), :00.

Third Quarter

NO_Cook 20 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), 11:18.

Car_FG Slye 52, 8:36.

NO_M.Thomas 3 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), 5:09.

Car_McCaffrey 4 run (kick failed), 1:28.

Fourth Quarter

Car_Moore 2 pass from Allen (Slye kick), 9:23.

NO_FG Lutz 33, :00.

A_73,068.

___

Car NO
First downs 26 23
Total Net Yards 351 418
Rushes-yards 29-121 18-118
Passing 230 300
Punt Returns 2-0 1-(minus)
Kickoff Returns 1-27 0-0
Interceptions Ret. 1-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 23-36-0 30-39-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 4-26 2-11
Punts 3-42.0 3-49.3
Fumbles-Lost 2-1 0-0
Penalties-Yards 3-25 12-123
Time of Possession 31:33 28:27

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Carolina, McCaffrey 22-64, Samuel 4-40, Allen 1-9, Moore 1-8, Armah 1-0. New Orleans, Murray 7-64, Kamara 11-54.

PASSING_Carolina, Allen 23-36-0-256. New Orleans, Brees 30-39-1-311.

RECEIVING_Carolina, McCaffrey 9-69, Moore 6-126, Olsen 5-44, Samuel 1-9, Wright 1-4, I.Thomas 1-4. New Orleans, M.Thomas 10-101, Kamara 9-48, Cook 6-99, Ginn 2-38, T.Smith 1-13, J.Hill 1-12, T.Hill 1-0.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Carolina, Slye 28.

