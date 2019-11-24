Panthers-Saints Stats

|Carolina
|6
|9
|9
|7—31
|New Orleans
|14
|3
|14
|3—34
|First Quarter
NO_Murray 26 run (Lutz kick), 10:39.
NO_T.Smith 13 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), 5:12.
Car_Moore 51 pass from Allen (kick failed), 3:08.
NO_FG Lutz 41, 13:34.
Car_FG Slye 41, 8:09.
Car_McCaffrey 1 pass from Allen (pass failed), :00.
NO_Cook 20 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), 11:18.
Car_FG Slye 52, 8:36.
NO_M.Thomas 3 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), 5:09.
Car_McCaffrey 4 run (kick failed), 1:28.
Car_Moore 2 pass from Allen (Slye kick), 9:23.
NO_FG Lutz 33, :00.
A_73,068.
___
|Car
|NO
|First downs
|26
|23
|Total Net Yards
|351
|418
|Rushes-yards
|29-121
|18-118
|Passing
|230
|300
|Punt Returns
|2-0
|1-(minu
|Kickoff Returns
|1-27
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|23-36-0
|30-39-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|4-26
|2-11
|Punts
|3-42.0
|3-49.3
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-1
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|3-25
|12-123
|Time of Possession
|31:33
|28:27
___
RUSHING_Carolina, McCaffrey 22-64, Samuel 4-40, Allen 1-9, Moore 1-8, Armah 1-0. New Orleans, Murray 7-64, Kamara 11-54.
PASSING_Carolina, Allen 23-36-0-256. New Orleans, Brees 30-39-1-311.
RECEIVING_Carolina, McCaffrey 9-69, Moore 6-126, Olsen 5-44, Samuel 1-9, Wright 1-4, I.Thomas 1-4. New Orleans, M.Thomas 10-101, Kamara 9-48, Cook 6-99, Ginn 2-38, T.Smith 1-13, J.Hill 1-12, T.Hill 1-0.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Carolina, Slye 28.
