The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Parham, Curfman lead VMI past Goucher 98-32

November 26, 2019 9:18 pm
 
LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Greg Parham had 18 points with three 3-pointers as VMI easily defeated Division III Goucher 98-32 on Tuesday night.

Kamdyn Curfman added 17 points for the Keydets, and Myles Lewis chipped in 14 points.

Travis Evee had 11 points and Louis Tang grabbed nine rebounds for VMI (3-6).

Josh Carter had nine rebounds for the Gophers.

VMI plays Duquesne on the road next Wednesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

