Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Patriots WR Harry inactive for showdown vs Ravens

November 3, 2019 7:16 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BALTIMORE (AP) — New England rookie receiver N’Keal Harry has been placed on the inactive list for Sunday night’s game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Drafted 32nd overall, Harry was put on injured reserve during the preseason with an ankle injury and placed on the 53-man roster on Saturday.

The former Arizona State star is still waiting to make his NFL debut.

Also inactive for the Patriots: tight end Matt LaCosse, receiver and kick returner Gunner Olszewski, cornerback Joejuan Williams, running back Damien Harris, offensive lineman Korey Cunningham and quarterback Cody Kessler.

Advertisement

Coming off a bye week, the Ravens welcomed back receiver Marquise Brown, linebacker Patrick Onwuasor and cornerback Jimmy Smith.

        Insight by GEHA: Learn which healthcare plans are right for you this open season in this exclusive ebook.

Inactive for Baltimore: quarterback Trace McSorley, receiver Jaleel Scott, cornerback Maurice Canady, guard Ben Powers, defensive end Ofomba Kamalu, and defensive tackles Daylon Mack and Zach Sieler.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
11|4 Certified Chief Information Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Pvt. Manny, the Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego mascot

Today in History

1952: US tests first hydrogen bomb