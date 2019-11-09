Listen Live Sports

Patton leads Sac State past Simpson University 76-27

November 9, 2019 12:18 am
 
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Joshua Patton posted a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds and Sacramento State opened its season with a 76-27 victory over NAIA member Simpson University on Friday night.

Patton knocked down 9 of 11 shots from the floor for the Hornets and six of his rebounds came on offense. Ethan Esposito and reserve Bryce Fowler scored 11 apiece, while Jordan Cooke-Harper snagged 11 rebounds off the bench.

Kon Anguik topped the Red Hawks with 11 points.

Sac State opened against Simpson last season and earned a 76-52 victory. The Hornets lead the all-time series 5-0. Sac State improved to 10-19 in season openers since becoming a Division I school.

