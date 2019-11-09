Listen Live Sports

Paulo leads Montana St. past Rocky Mountain 93-60

November 9, 2019 8:35 pm
 
BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Mychael Paulo registered 16 points and seven assists as Montana State easily defeated Rocky Mountain 93-60 on Saturday.

Harald Frey added 12 points, eight assists and six rebounds for the Bobcats, and Jubrile Belo chipped in 16 points and eight rebounds.

Amin Adamu had 12 points for Montana State (1-1).

Clayton Ladine had 17 points for the Battlin’ Bears. Sam Vining added 11 points. Brandon The Boy had 10 points.

Montana State plays Appalachian State on Friday.

