Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pelicans beat Nuggets for first victory of season

November 1, 2019 12:35 am
 
1 min read
Share       

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jahlil Okafor scored 26 points, Brandon Ingram added 25 and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Denver Nuggets 122-107 on Thursday night for their first victory in five games this season.

Ingram has scored at least 22 points in each of his first five games for New Orleans after coming over from the Los Angeles Lakers.

Jrue Holiday added 19 points and seven assists after missing the previous two games because of a sprained left knee. Frank Jackson had 21 points on 8-of-10 shooting.

Michael Porter Jr. led the Nuggets with 15 points in his NBA debut. Jamal Murray and Jerami Grant each had 14 points, and Nikola Jokic added 13 points, six rebounds and six assists. Denver has lost two straight after opening 3-0.

Advertisement

The Pelicans led the final three quarters

        Insight by Recorded Future: Cybersecurity professionals tackle the latest thinking in data analytic-driven and threat hunting in this exclusive executive briefing.

New Orleans benefited from improved shot selection. The Pelicans attempted at least 41 three-pointers in each of their first four games, but they reduced that to 33 on Thursday and made a season-high 46 percent. New Orleans shot 53 percent overall from the field.

The Nuggets made just 7 of 26 3-pointers.

TIP-INS

Pelicans: Jackson scored 13 consecutive points during the first half. … Lonzo Ball scored nine points and had eight assists. … Nicolo Melli, a 28-year-old Italian rookie, made his first career start, replacing guard J.J. Redick. Melli had seven points and four rebounds.

Nuggets: Porter, the 14th overall pick in 2018, missed last season after undergoing back surgery and did not appear in the first four games this season. … Will Barton (left toe soreness) did not play. Torrey Craig started in his place.

UP NEXT

        Get your daily dose of Mike Causey's Federal Report delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

Pelicans: At Oklahoma City on Saturday

Nuggets: At Orlando on Saturday night.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|29 Recorded Future - Predict 2019
10|30 7th Big Data for Intelligence Symposium
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors aboard USS Nimitz conduct a barricade drill

Today in History

1864: Nevada becomes 36th state in the Union