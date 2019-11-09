Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pelicans-Hornets, Box

November 9, 2019 9:39 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
NEW ORLEANS (115)

Ingram 8-12 6-11 25, K.Williams 6-8 0-2 15, Favors 5-10 0-0 10, Holiday 4-12 4-4 12, Redick 6-13 5-5 22, Melli 0-2 0-0 0, Hayes 3-3 3-4 9, Jackson 0-2 3-4 3, Alexander-Walker 2-4 0-0 5, Hart 4-5 0-0 10, Moore 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 40-75 21-30 115.

CHARLOTTE (110)

Bridges 5-11 0-0 12, Washington 3-9 4-5 10, Zeller 4-7 2-3 10, Rozier 5-14 5-5 18, Bacon 5-11 0-0 12, M.Williams 0-3 2-2 2, Biyombo 1-4 2-4 4, Graham 5-14 10-13 24, Co.Martin 4-7 1-2 9, Monk 4-8 0-0 9. Totals 36-88 26-34 110.

New Orleans 33 22 26 34—115
Charlotte 28 33 25 24—110

3-Point Goals_New Orleans 14-33 (Redick 5-9, Ingram 3-4, K.Williams 3-5, Hart 2-3, Alexander-Walker 1-2, Moore 0-1, Jackson 0-2, Melli 0-2, Holiday 0-5), Charlotte 12-35 (Graham 4-10, Rozier 3-7, Bacon 2-4, Bridges 2-6, Monk 1-3, Zeller 0-1, M.Williams 0-2, Co.Martin 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New Orleans 45 (Favors 10), Charlotte 42 (Bridges, Zeller 8). Assists_New Orleans 25 (Holiday 11), Charlotte 27 (Graham 10). Total Fouls_New Orleans 28, Charlotte 27. Technicals_New Orleans coach Pelicans (Defensive three second) 2, Redick. A_18,513 (19,077).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|8 2019 ASCD Conference on Educational...
11|11 ManTech Veterans Day Golf Tournament
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy conducts hands-on training with Bangladesh sailors

Today in History

2000: Bush-Gore presidential election results 'too close to call'