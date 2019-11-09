Pelicans-Hornets, Box

NEW ORLEANS (115)

Ingram 8-12 6-11 25, K.Williams 6-8 0-2 15, Favors 5-10 0-0 10, Holiday 4-12 4-4 12, Redick 6-13 5-5 22, Melli 0-2 0-0 0, Hayes 3-3 3-4 9, Jackson 0-2 3-4 3, Alexander-Walker 2-4 0-0 5, Hart 4-5 0-0 10, Moore 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 40-75 21-30 115.

CHARLOTTE (110)

Bridges 5-11 0-0 12, Washington 3-9 4-5 10, Zeller 4-7 2-3 10, Rozier 5-14 5-5 18, Bacon 5-11 0-0 12, M.Williams 0-3 2-2 2, Biyombo 1-4 2-4 4, Graham 5-14 10-13 24, Co.Martin 4-7 1-2 9, Monk 4-8 0-0 9. Totals 36-88 26-34 110.

New Orleans 33 22 26 34—115 Charlotte 28 33 25 24—110

3-Point Goals_New Orleans 14-33 (Redick 5-9, Ingram 3-4, K.Williams 3-5, Hart 2-3, Alexander-Walker 1-2, Moore 0-1, Jackson 0-2, Melli 0-2, Holiday 0-5), Charlotte 12-35 (Graham 4-10, Rozier 3-7, Bacon 2-4, Bridges 2-6, Monk 1-3, Zeller 0-1, M.Williams 0-2, Co.Martin 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New Orleans 45 (Favors 10), Charlotte 42 (Bridges, Zeller 8). Assists_New Orleans 25 (Holiday 11), Charlotte 27 (Graham 10). Total Fouls_New Orleans 28, Charlotte 27. Technicals_New Orleans coach Pelicans (Defensive three second) 2, Redick. A_18,513 (19,077).

