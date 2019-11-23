Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pelicans-Jazz, Box

November 23, 2019 11:36 pm
 
< a min read
      
NEW ORLEANS (120)

Ingram 12-24 5-5 33, Williams 1-4 0-0 2, Hayes 5-9 3-3 13, Holiday 12-24 1-1 28, Redick 4-11 8-9 20, Melli 2-3 0-0 6, Jackson 0-6 2-2 2, Ball 5-15 0-0 13, Moore 1-5 0-0 3. Totals 42-101 19-20 120.

UTAH (128)

Bogdanovic 10-17 5-7 28, O’Neale 1-1 2-2 5, Bradley 7-8 0-0 14, Conley 2-9 6-7 11, Mitchell 12-26 7-7 37, Ingles 1-6 0-0 3, Green 3-5 8-8 15, Niang 2-3 0-0 5, Exum 0-1 0-0 0, Mudiay 4-6 1-2 10. Totals 42-82 29-33 128.

New Orleans 31 23 34 32—120
Utah 44 30 24 30—128

3-Point Goals_New Orleans 17-41 (Ingram 4-7, Redick 4-8, Ball 3-7, Holiday 3-9, Melli 2-2, Moore 1-2, Williams 0-2, Jackson 0-4), Utah 15-36 (Mitchell 6-13, Bogdanovic 3-7, O’Neale 1-1, Niang 1-1, Green 1-2, Mudiay 1-3, Conley 1-4, Ingles 1-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New Orleans 38 (Redick 7), Utah 49 (Bradley 9). Assists_New Orleans 21 (Ingram 5), Utah 29 (O’Neale 6). Total Fouls_New Orleans 24, Utah 21. Technicals_Mitchell. A_18,306 (18,306).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary exchanges war artifacts with Vietnam Minister of Defense

Today in History

1963: President Kennedy assassinated in Dallas