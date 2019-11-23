Pelicans-Jazz, Box

NEW ORLEANS (120)

Ingram 12-24 5-5 33, Williams 1-4 0-0 2, Hayes 5-9 3-3 13, Holiday 12-24 1-1 28, Redick 4-11 8-9 20, Melli 2-3 0-0 6, Jackson 0-6 2-2 2, Ball 5-15 0-0 13, Moore 1-5 0-0 3. Totals 42-101 19-20 120.

UTAH (128)

Bogdanovic 10-17 5-7 28, O’Neale 1-1 2-2 5, Bradley 7-8 0-0 14, Conley 2-9 6-7 11, Mitchell 12-26 7-7 37, Ingles 1-6 0-0 3, Green 3-5 8-8 15, Niang 2-3 0-0 5, Exum 0-1 0-0 0, Mudiay 4-6 1-2 10. Totals 42-82 29-33 128.

New Orleans 31 23 34 32—120 Utah 44 30 24 30—128

3-Point Goals_New Orleans 17-41 (Ingram 4-7, Redick 4-8, Ball 3-7, Holiday 3-9, Melli 2-2, Moore 1-2, Williams 0-2, Jackson 0-4), Utah 15-36 (Mitchell 6-13, Bogdanovic 3-7, O’Neale 1-1, Niang 1-1, Green 1-2, Mudiay 1-3, Conley 1-4, Ingles 1-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New Orleans 38 (Redick 7), Utah 49 (Bradley 9). Assists_New Orleans 21 (Ingram 5), Utah 29 (O’Neale 6). Total Fouls_New Orleans 24, Utah 21. Technicals_Mitchell. A_18,306 (18,306).

