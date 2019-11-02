Listen Live Sports

Pelicans-Thunder, Box

November 2, 2019 7:32 pm
 
NEW ORLEANS (104)

Ingram 3-5 1-4 7, Melli 1-2 2-2 4, Okafor 7-14 1-3 15, Ball 4-11 0-2 10, Holiday 6-15 2-2 16, Williams 1-3 0-0 3, Hayes 2-5 0-0 4, Jackson 4-11 4-5 12, Hart 5-11 0-0 12, Alexander-Walker 1-5 2-2 4, Redick 6-12 1-2 17. Totals 40-94 13-22 104.

OKLAHOMA CITY (115)

Ferguson 0-0 0-0 0, Gallinari 5-9 2-2 16, Noel 4-8 0-0 8, Paul 5-9 2-2 15, Gilgeous-Alexander 8-14 4-5 23, Bazley 5-10 4-4 17, Nader 1-2 1-2 4, Muscala 0-4 0-0 0, Schroder 7-17 3-5 17, Diallo 5-14 2-3 12, Burton 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 41-90 18-23 115.

New Orleans 26 34 26 18—104
Oklahoma City 33 32 29 21—115

3-Point Goals_New Orleans 11-32 (Redick 4-9, Hart 2-5, Ball 2-5, Holiday 2-5, Williams 1-3, Melli 0-1, Alexander-Walker 0-1, Jackson 0-3), Oklahoma City 15-37 (Gallinari 4-6, Paul 3-5, Gilgeous-Alexander 3-5, Bazley 3-6, Burton 1-2, Nader 1-2, Muscala 0-3, Diallo 0-4, Schroder 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New Orleans 56 (Hart 15), Oklahoma City 44 (Schroder 9). Assists_New Orleans 25 (Ball 7), Oklahoma City 20 (Paul 9). Total Fouls_New Orleans 25, Oklahoma City 20. A_18,203 (18,203).

