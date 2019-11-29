Listen Live Sports

Pelicans-Thunder, Box

November 29, 2019 10:22 pm
 
NEW ORLEANS (104)

Ingram 11-17 4-5 26, Williams 0-1 0-0 0, Hayes 5-9 1-2 11, Holiday 6-15 0-0 14, Redick 6-17 0-0 16, Melli 0-4 0-0 0, Okafor 5-7 3-4 14, Jackson 0-0 0-0 0, Moore 4-9 3-4 13, Hart 2-8 4-6 10. Totals 39-87 15-21 104.

OKLAHOMA CITY (109)

Ferguson 1-4 1-2 3, Gallinari 5-11 4-4 17, Adams 7-11 0-0 14, Paul 3-9 0-0 7, Gilgeous-Alexander 4-13 1-2 10, Nader 7-11 1-2 19, Bazley 2-3 0-0 5, Noel 3-4 2-4 8, Schroder 11-24 0-0 25, Burton 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 43-90 10-16 109.

New Orleans 26 27 31 20—104
Oklahoma City 34 28 17 30—109

3-Point Goals_New Orleans 11-38 (Redick 4-13, Moore 2-5, Holiday 2-5, Hart 2-7, Okafor 1-1, Ingram 0-3, Melli 0-4), Oklahoma City 13-34 (Nader 4-5, Gallinari 3-5, Schroder 3-9, Bazley 1-1, Paul 1-6, Gilgeous-Alexander 1-6, Ferguson 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New Orleans 44 (Ingram 8), Oklahoma City 42 (Adams 12). Assists_New Orleans 19 (Holiday 6), Oklahoma City 27 (Schroder 7). Total Fouls_New Orleans 12, Oklahoma City 17. Technicals_Redick. A_18,203 (18,203).

