The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Penguins-Blue Jackets Sum

November 29, 2019 10:27 pm
 
Pittsburgh 1 0 1—2
Columbus 1 3 1—5

First Period_1, Columbus, Nyquist 5 (Bjorkstrand), 5:21. 2, Pittsburgh, Guentzel 15 (Simon, Malkin), 17:57.

Second Period_3, Columbus, Foligno 3, 0:26. 4, Columbus, Nyquist 6 (Dubois, Werenski), 2:52 (pp). 5, Columbus, Foligno 4 (Wennberg, Jones), 15:09 (pp).

Third Period_6, Pittsburgh, Letang 6 (Guentzel, Malkin), 5:20. 7, Columbus, Nyquist 7 (Savard, Anderson), 19:01.

Shots on Goal_Pittsburgh 3-16-12_31. Columbus 13-11-6_30.

Power-play opportunities_Pittsburgh 0 of 4; Columbus 2 of 4.

Goalies_Pittsburgh, Jarry 5-4-0 (29 shots-25 saves). Columbus, Korpisalo 11-8-1 (31-29).

A_17,402 (18,500). T_2:30.

Referees_Jon Mclsaac, Justin St Pierre. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, Jesse Marquis.

