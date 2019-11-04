Listen Live Sports

Penguins-Bruins Sum

November 4, 2019 9:57 pm
 
Pittsburgh 0 4 0—4
Boston 2 1 3—6

First Period_1, Boston, DeBrusk 4, 5:24. 2, Boston, Marchand 11 (Pastrnak, Chara), 13:05.

Second Period_3, Boston, Pastrnak 15 (Carlo, Marchand), 4:22. 4, Pittsburgh, Kahun 4 (Schultz, McCann), 5:35. 5, Pittsburgh, Bjugstad 2 (Letang, Dumoulin), 9:56. 6, Pittsburgh, Rust 3 (Galchenyuk, Malkin), 15:59. 7, Pittsburgh, Marino 2, 19:57.

Third Period_8, Boston, Krug 3 (Krejci, Marchand), 8:14. 9, Boston, Marchand 12, 18:03. 10, Boston, Bergeron 8 (Krejci, Marchand), 19:46.

Shots on Goal_Pittsburgh 9-21-14_44. Boston 10-6-10_26.

Power-play opportunities_Pittsburgh 0 of 1; Boston 0 of 3.

Goalies_Pittsburgh, Jarry 1-4-0 (14 shots-12 saves), Murray 7-3-1 (11-8). Boston, Halak 5-1-1 (44-40).

A_17,193 (17,565). T_2:33.

Referees_Brad Meier, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Ryan Galloway, Mark Shewchyk.

