The Associated Press
 
Penguins-Devils Sums

November 15, 2019
 
Pittsburgh 0 0 1—1
New Jersey 1 1 0—2

First Period_1, New Jersey, Zajac 2 (Bratt), 6:59. Penalties_Zajac, NJ, (hooking), 0:34; Aston-Reese, PIT, (slashing), 3:25; Wood, NJ, (cross checking), 3:25; Aston-Reese, PIT, (illegal check to head), 13:31.

Second Period_2, New Jersey, Coleman 4, 19:55. Penalties_Johnson, PIT, (tripping), 7:07; Hall, NJ, (hooking), 8:24; Simmonds, NJ, (cross checking), 17:29.

Third Period_3, Pittsburgh, Johnson 1 (Galchenyuk, Lafferty), 8:00. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Pittsburgh 13-15-11_39. New Jersey 11-8-2_21.

Power-play opportunities_Pittsburgh 0 of 3; New Jersey 0 of 2.

Goalies_Pittsburgh, Murray 9-4-2 (21 shots-19 saves). New Jersey, Blackwood 6-4-3 (39-38).

A_16,514 (16,514). T_2:29.

Referees_Francis Charron, Pierre Lambert. Linesmen_Ryan Daisy, Bryan Pancich.

