Penguins-Islanders Sum

Pittsburgh 0 0 3 1—4 N.Y. Islanders 1 2 0 0—3

First Period_1, N.Y. Islanders, Cizikas 2 (Pulock, Dal Colle), 0:19.

Second Period_2, N.Y. Islanders, Clutterbuck 2 (Cizikas, Pelech), 6:28 (sh). 3, N.Y. Islanders, Pelech 1 (Lee, Barzal), 9:26.

Third Period_4, Pittsburgh, McCann 5 (Marino, Dumoulin), 1:38. 5, Pittsburgh, Rust 3 (McCann, Malkin), 6:16. 6, Pittsburgh, Malkin 2 (Riikola, McCann), 8:48.

Overtime_7, Pittsburgh, Rust 4, 3:25.

Shots on Goal_Pittsburgh 11-15-11-2_39. N.Y. Islanders 8-8-6-1_23.

Power-play opportunities_Pittsburgh 0 of 2; N.Y. Islanders 0 of 1.

Goalies_Pittsburgh, Murray 8-3-1 (23 shots-20 saves). N.Y. Islanders, Varlamov 5-2-1 (39-35).

A_12,613 (15,795). T_2:26.

Referees_Pierre Lambert, Dan O’Halloran. Linesmen_Kiel Murchison, Pierre Racicot.

