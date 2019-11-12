Penguins-Rangers Sums

Pittsburgh 0 2 0 0—2 N.Y. Rangers 2 0 0 1—3

First Period_1, N.Y. Rangers, Kakko 5 (DeAngelo, Lemieux), 6:42. 2, N.Y. Rangers, Fox 3 (Chytil, Panarin), 19:49. Penalties_Howden, NYR, (hooking), 8:09; Panarin, NYR, (hooking), 17:18.

Second Period_3, Pittsburgh, Schultz 2 (Pettersson, Malkin), 1:13. 4, Pittsburgh, McCann 6 (Simon), 12:33 (pp). Penalties_Fox, NYR, (hooking), 11:03.

Third Period_None. Penalties_Bjugstad, PIT, (tripping), 5:07; Dumoulin, PIT, (tripping), 15:50.

Overtime_5, N.Y. Rangers, Kakko 6 (Fox), 2:24. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Pittsburgh 8-11-12-1_32. N.Y. Rangers 11-7-8-1_27.

Power-play opportunities_Pittsburgh 1 of 3; N.Y. Rangers 0 of 2.

Goalies_Pittsburgh, Murray 9-3-2 (27 shots-24 saves). N.Y. Rangers, Georgiev 4-3-1 (32-30).

A_16,904 (18,006). T_2:23.

Referees_Chris Rooney, Corey Syvret. Linesmen_Jonny Murray, Vaughan Rody.

