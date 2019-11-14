Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Penn cancels women’s volleyball season over ‘vulgar’ posters

November 14, 2019 9:15 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The University of Pennsylvania has canceled the remainder of their women’s volleyball season after discovering what the university calls “offensive” posters in the team’s locker room.

The university announced the decision to cancel the Quakers’ season in a press release on their website Wednesday.

The university says “vulgar” posters were found in team’s locker room earlier this week. The release did not disclose the content of the posters.

The Ivy League school’s director of athletics and recreation, M. Grace Calhoun, said the student-athletes’ behavior “is simply unacceptable and will not be tolerated.”

Advertisement

Officials say the issue has been referred to the school’s administration for further review.

        Insight by Infor: Defense experts from the Army and National Guard Bureau address joint readiness restoration challenges in this free webinar.

The team will not be traveling to their final two contests of the season against Yale and Brown this weekend.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|11 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
11|12 MILCOM 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers conduct truck-to-truck transfer validation, leader certification

Today in History

1969: Apollo 12 lifts off