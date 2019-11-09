Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Penn Jr. leads Cleveland St. over Edinboro 79-54

November 9, 2019 6:02 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CLEVELAND (AP) — Franklyn Penn Jr. had 12 points and eight rebounds as Cleveland State easily defeated Division II Edinboro 79-54 on Saturday.

Deante Johnson had 13 points and seven rebounds for Cleveland State (1-1). Tre Gomillion added 11 points. Torrey Patton had 11 points for the hosts.

Anthony Coleman had 17 points for the Fighting Scots. Trey Staunch added 13 points. Jaryn Simpson had 11 points.

Cleveland State faces Missouri State on the road on Tuesday.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Dell Technologies: Technology leaders from DHS, IARPA, FirstNet and NIST address video data analysis in law enforcement and national security in this free webinar.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap , using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|8 2019 ASCD Conference on Educational...
11|11 ManTech Veterans Day Golf Tournament
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy conducts hands-on training with Bangladesh sailors

Today in History

2000: Bush-Gore presidential election results 'too close to call'