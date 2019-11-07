Penn State faces Wagner

Wagner (0-1) vs. Penn State (1-0)

Bryce Jordan Center, University Park, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Penn State hosts Wagner in an early season matchup. Wagner came up short in a 105-71 game at Seton Hall in its last outing. Penn State is coming off an 84-46 home win over Maryland Eastern Shore in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: Penn State held its 11 non-conference opponents to an average of just 66.5 points per game last season. The Nittany Lions offense scored 72.2 points per contest en route to a 7-4 record against non-Big Ten competition. Wagner went 3-6 against non-conference programs last season.

