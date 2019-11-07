Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Penn State faces Wagner

November 7, 2019 5:30 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

Wagner (0-1) vs. Penn State (1-0)

Bryce Jordan Center, University Park, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Penn State hosts Wagner in an early season matchup. Wagner came up short in a 105-71 game at Seton Hall in its last outing. Penn State is coming off an 84-46 home win over Maryland Eastern Shore in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: Penn State held its 11 non-conference opponents to an average of just 66.5 points per game last season. The Nittany Lions offense scored 72.2 points per contest en route to a 7-4 record against non-Big Ten competition. Wagner went 3-6 against non-conference programs last season.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by GEHA: Learn which healthcare plans are right for you this open season in this exclusive ebook.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
11|4 Certified Chief Information Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sgt. Maj. John W. Troxel visits training center in Romania

Today in History

2000: Bush-Gore presidential election results 'too close to call'