Penn State puts streak on line vs Yale

Yale (3-2) vs. Penn State (4-0)

Bryce Jordan Center, University Park, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Penn State looks for its fourth straight victory of the season as it battles Yale. Yale won 100-89 in overtime over Siena on Wednesday. Penn State is coming off a 98-70 win over Bucknell on Tuesday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Penn State’s Lamar Stevens has averaged 17.8 points, 7.3 rebounds and two steals while Mike Watkins has put up 11.3 points, eight rebounds and four blocks. For the Bulldogs, Paul Atkinson has averaged 19 points and 7.2 rebounds while Jordan Bruner has put up 9.2 points, 9.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists.LEAPING FOR LAMAR: Stevens has connected on 33.3 percent of the 12 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 2 for 7 over his last three games. He’s also converted 56.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Penn State has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 91 points while giving up 60.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Bulldogs have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Nittany Lions. Penn State has an assist on 50 of 97 field goals (51.5 percent) over its past three contests while Yale has assists on 49 of 80 field goals (61.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Penn State is rated second among Big Ten teams with an average of 88.5 points per game.

