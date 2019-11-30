Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Peoples, Walker lead Notre Dame women past No. 21 USF, 67-51

November 30, 2019 2:14 pm
 
< a min read
      

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Anaya Peoples scored 18 points, Destinee Walker added 17 and the Notre Dame women broke away after halftime to defeat No. 21 South Florida 67-51 in the Cancun Challenge on Saturday.

The Bulls came into the tournament at 5-1 but suffered three straight losses.

Holding a 25-24 lead at halftime, Notre Dame scored 24 points in the third quarter to lead 49-37 heading into the final period. Peoples scored seven points in the final 4:24 of the third as the Irish closed on a 12-3 clip.

The Fighting Irish (5-4), shot 48% from the floor (25 of 52) with 13 assists and scored 23 points off 18 USF turnovers.

Advertisement

Katlyn Gilbert added 11 points for the Irish with eight rebounds and Sam Brunelle chipped in 10 points.

        Insight by Dell Technologies and Intel: Federal technologists explore the challenges with the handling and analysis of video data in this exclusive executive briefing.

For the second consecutive game, Elena Tsineke led USF in scoring, putting in 12 points, but was 4-for-14. The Bulls shot 28%, making 20 of 72 field goals, but were perfect at the foul line in 23 tries.

___

https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 NSA Warfighter Tech Expo
12|3 NDIA Patuxent River Speaker Series
12|3 2019 PSC Development Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Waves break against the bow of the USS Paul Hamilton

Today in History

1828: Andrew Jackson elected president