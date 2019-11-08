Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Pepperdine faces UC Irvine

November 8, 2019 6:30 am
 
UC Irvine (1-0) vs. Pepperdine (0-1)

Firestone Fieldhouse, Malibu, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine squares off against UC Irvine in an early season matchup. UC Irvine beat San Diego by three points in its last outing. Pepperdine lost 87-71 to Cal in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: UC Irvine went 12-5 against non-conference schools last season. In those 17 games, the Anteaters gave up 65.6 points per game while scoring 68.4 per matchup. Pepperdine went 6-7 in non-conference play, averaging 78.2 points and allowing 75.9 per game in the process.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

The Associated Press

