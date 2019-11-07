Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Person sought in case of UFC fighter’s missing stepdaughter

November 7, 2019 7:39 am
 
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Police want the public’s help in identifying a man seen inside the Alabama convenience store where the stepdaughter of UFC heavyweight Walt Harris was last spotted.

News outlets report Auburn police released images of the man late Wednesday that showed him inside the store during the time that 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard was seen there Oct. 23.

She was reported missing the next day and her car was later found abandoned over 50 miles (90 kilometers) away in Montgomery. Police said the car contained evidence that Blanchard had been harmed.

Police say they want to speak with the man as part of the probe into Blanchard’s disappearance. A total of about $105,000 is being offered as a reward for information in the case leading to the arrest of those involved.

