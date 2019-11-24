Listen Live Sports

Peterson scores 16 to lead Rice over East Carolina 77-69

November 24, 2019 7:29 pm
 
NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Drew Peterson totaled 16 points, six rebounds and four assists to lead Rice past East Carolina 77-69 in the Islands of the Bahamas Showcase on Sunday.

Ako Adams had 15 points for the Owls (6-3), who earned their fourth straight victory on the road. Robert Martin added 14 points and seven rebounds, while Chris Mullins scored 11.

Tyrie Jackson topped the Pirates (2-5) with 22 points. Jayden Gardner and Brandon Suggs added 18 and 12 points, respectively.

Rice shot 45% from the floor, including 30% from 3-point range (8 of 27) and hit 21 of 29 free throws. East Carolina shot 40% overall but just 6% percent from distance (1 of 18). The Pirates made 16 of 22 foul shots.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

