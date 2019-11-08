Listen Live Sports

PGA Tour Champions – Charles Schwab Cup Par Scores

November 8, 2019 7:33 pm
 
Friday
At Phoenix Country Club
Phoenix
Purse: $2.5 million
Yardage: 6,763; Par 71
Second Round
This 72 hole tournament will conclude on Sunday
Jeff Maggert 63-65—128 -14
Bernhard Langer 64-68—132 -10
Brandt Jobe 67-66—133 -9
Retief Goosen 66-67—133 -9
Marco Dawson 67-67—134 -8
Joe Durant 69-66—135 -7
Wes Short, Jr. 68-67—135 -7
Miguel Angel Jiménez 65-70—135 -7
Steve Flesch 65-70—135 -7
Stephen Ames 69-67—136 -6
Tom Byrum 68-68—136 -6
Colin Montgomerie 67-69—136 -6
Scott Parel 66-70—136 -6
Paul Goydos 65-71—136 -6
Ken Tanigawa 70-67—137 -5
Woody Austin 67-70—137 -5
Billy Andrade 67-70—137 -5
Ken Duke 67-70—137 -5
Rocco Mediate 67-70—137 -5
Tommy Tolles 69-69—138 -4
Jay Haas 72-67—139 -3
Kevin Sutherland 67-72—139 -3
Doug Barron 67-72—139 -3
Lee Janzen 66-73—139 -3
Scott McCarron 69-71—140 -2
Jerry Kelly 66-74—140 -2
Tom Lehman 73-68—141 -1
Tim Petrovic 69-72—141 -1
David Toms 68-73—141 -1
Bob Estes 70-72—142 E
Kent Jones 74-70—144 +2
David McKenzie 71-73—144 +2
Paul Broadhurst 72-74—146 +4
Kirk Triplett 77-74—151 +9

