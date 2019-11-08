PGA Tour Champions – Charles Schwab Cup Par Scores

|Friday
|At Phoenix Country Club
|Phoenix
|Purse: $2.5 million
|Yardage: 6,763; Par 71
|Second Round
|This 72 hole tournament will conclude on Sunday
|Jeff Maggert
|63-65—128
|-14
|Bernhard Langer
|64-68—132
|-10
|Brandt Jobe
|67-66—133
|-9
|Retief Goosen
|66-67—133
|-9
|Marco Dawson
|67-67—134
|-8
|Joe Durant
|69-66—135
|-7
|Wes Short, Jr.
|68-67—135
|-7
|Miguel Angel Jiménez
|65-70—135
|-7
|Steve Flesch
|65-70—135
|-7
|Stephen Ames
|69-67—136
|-6
|Tom Byrum
|68-68—136
|-6
|Colin Montgomerie
|67-69—136
|-6
|Scott Parel
|66-70—136
|-6
|Paul Goydos
|65-71—136
|-6
|Ken Tanigawa
|70-67—137
|-5
|Woody Austin
|67-70—137
|-5
|Billy Andrade
|67-70—137
|-5
|Ken Duke
|67-70—137
|-5
|Rocco Mediate
|67-70—137
|-5
|Tommy Tolles
|69-69—138
|-4
|Jay Haas
|72-67—139
|-3
|Kevin Sutherland
|67-72—139
|-3
|Doug Barron
|67-72—139
|-3
|Lee Janzen
|66-73—139
|-3
|Scott McCarron
|69-71—140
|-2
|Jerry Kelly
|66-74—140
|-2
|Tom Lehman
|73-68—141
|-1
|Tim Petrovic
|69-72—141
|-1
|David Toms
|68-73—141
|-1
|Bob Estes
|70-72—142
|E
|Kent Jones
|74-70—144
|+2
|David McKenzie
|71-73—144
|+2
|Paul Broadhurst
|72-74—146
|+4
|Kirk Triplett
|77-74—151
|+9
