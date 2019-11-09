Listen Live Sports

PGA Tour Champions – Charles Schwab Cup Par Scores

November 9, 2019 7:35 pm
 
Saturday
At Phoenix Country Club
Phoenix
Purse: $2.5 million
Yardage: 6,763; Par 71
Third Round
This 72 hole tournament will conclude on Sunday
Jeff Maggert 63-65-69—197 -16
Miguel Angel Jiménez 65-70-63—198 -15
Retief Goosen 66-67-66—199 -14
Joe Durant 69-66-65—200 -13
Woody Austin 67-70-64—201 -12
Bernhard Langer 64-68-69—201 -12
Stephen Ames 69-67-66—202 -11
Paul Goydos 65-71-67—203 -10
Colin Montgomerie 67-69-67—203 -10
Wes Short, Jr. 68-67-68—203 -10
Marco Dawson 67-67-69—203 -10
Jerry Kelly 66-74-64—204 -9
Steve Flesch 65-70-69—204 -9
Brandt Jobe 67-66-71—204 -9
Doug Barron 67-72-66—205 -8
Kevin Sutherland 67-72-66—205 -8
Tom Byrum 68-68-69—205 -8
Billy Andrade 67-70-69—206 -7
Scott Parel 66-70-70—206 -7
David Toms 68-73-66—207 -6
Lee Janzen 66-73-68—207 -6
Rocco Mediate 67-70-70—207 -6
Ken Duke 67-70-70—207 -6
Ken Tanigawa 70-67-70—207 -6
Tim Petrovic 69-72-68—209 -4
Scott McCarron 69-71-69—209 -4
Bob Estes 70-72-69—211 -2
Tom Lehman 73-68-70—211 -2
Jay Haas 72-67-72—211 -2
David McKenzie 71-73-68—212 -1
Tommy Tolles 69-69-74—212 -1
Kent Jones 74-70-71—215 +2
Paul Broadhurst 72-74-70—216 +3
Kirk Triplett 77-74-70—221 +8

