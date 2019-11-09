PGA Tour Champions – Charles Schwab Cup Par Scores

Saturday At Phoenix Country Club Phoenix Purse: $2.5 million Yardage: 6,763; Par 71 Third Round This 72 hole tournament will conclude on Sunday Jeff Maggert 63-65-69—197 -16 Miguel Angel Jiménez 65-70-63—198 -15 Retief Goosen 66-67-66—199 -14 Joe Durant 69-66-65—200 -13 Woody Austin 67-70-64—201 -12 Bernhard Langer 64-68-69—201 -12 Stephen Ames 69-67-66—202 -11 Paul Goydos 65-71-67—203 -10 Colin Montgomerie 67-69-67—203 -10 Wes Short, Jr. 68-67-68—203 -10 Marco Dawson 67-67-69—203 -10 Jerry Kelly 66-74-64—204 -9 Steve Flesch 65-70-69—204 -9 Brandt Jobe 67-66-71—204 -9 Doug Barron 67-72-66—205 -8 Kevin Sutherland 67-72-66—205 -8 Tom Byrum 68-68-69—205 -8 Billy Andrade 67-70-69—206 -7 Scott Parel 66-70-70—206 -7 David Toms 68-73-66—207 -6 Lee Janzen 66-73-68—207 -6 Rocco Mediate 67-70-70—207 -6 Ken Duke 67-70-70—207 -6 Ken Tanigawa 70-67-70—207 -6 Tim Petrovic 69-72-68—209 -4 Scott McCarron 69-71-69—209 -4 Bob Estes 70-72-69—211 -2 Tom Lehman 73-68-70—211 -2 Jay Haas 72-67-72—211 -2 David McKenzie 71-73-68—212 -1 Tommy Tolles 69-69-74—212 -1 Kent Jones 74-70-71—215 +2 Paul Broadhurst 72-74-70—216 +3 Kirk Triplett 77-74-70—221 +8

