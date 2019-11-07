PGA Tour Champions – Charles Schwab Cup Par Scores

|Thursday
|At Phoenix Country Club
|Phoenix
|Purse: $2.5 million
|Yardage: 6,763; Par 71 (36-35)
|First Round
|Jeff Maggert
|32-31—63
|-8
|Bernhard Langer
|32-32—64
|-7
|Paul Goydos
|32-33—65
|-6
|Steve Flesch
|32-33—65
|-6
|Miguel Angel Jiménez
|34-31—65
|-6
|Lee Janzen
|34-32—66
|-5
|Scott Parel
|33-33—66
|-5
|Retief Goosen
|33-33—66
|-5
|Jerry Kelly
|32-34—66
|-5
|Doug Barron
|34-33—67
|-4
|Ken Duke
|34-33—67
|-4
|Rocco Mediate
|33-34—67
|-4
|Marco Dawson
|35-32—67
|-4
|Brandt Jobe
|34-33—67
|-4
|Kevin Sutherland
|33-34—67
|-4
|Billy Andrade
|34-33—67
|-4
|Woody Austin
|34-33—67
|-4
|Colin Montgomerie
|34-33—67
|-4
|Tom Byrum
|35-33—68
|-3
|Wes Short, Jr.
|36-32—68
|-3
|David Toms
|35-33—68
|-3
|Stephen Ames
|35-34—69
|-2
|Joe Durant
|34-35—69
|-2
|Tommy Tolles
|32-37—69
|-2
|Tim Petrovic
|36-33—69
|-2
|Scott McCarron
|36-33—69
|-2
|Bob Estes
|35-35—70
|-1
|Ken Tanigawa
|37-33—70
|-1
|David McKenzie
|36-35—71
|E
|Jay Haas
|37-35—72
|+1
|Paul Broadhurst
|35-37—72
|+1
|Tom Lehman
|37-36—73
|+2
|Kent Jones
|40-34—74
|+3
|Kirk Triplett
|42-35—77
|+6
