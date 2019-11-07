PGA Tour Champions – Charles Schwab Cup Par Scores

Thursday At Phoenix Country Club Phoenix Purse: $2.5 million Yardage: 6,763; Par 71 (36-35) First Round Jeff Maggert 32-31—63 -8 Bernhard Langer 32-32—64 -7 Paul Goydos 32-33—65 -6 Steve Flesch 32-33—65 -6 Miguel Angel Jiménez 34-31—65 -6 Lee Janzen 34-32—66 -5 Scott Parel 33-33—66 -5 Retief Goosen 33-33—66 -5 Jerry Kelly 32-34—66 -5 Doug Barron 34-33—67 -4 Ken Duke 34-33—67 -4 Rocco Mediate 33-34—67 -4 Marco Dawson 35-32—67 -4 Brandt Jobe 34-33—67 -4 Kevin Sutherland 33-34—67 -4 Billy Andrade 34-33—67 -4 Woody Austin 34-33—67 -4 Colin Montgomerie 34-33—67 -4 Tom Byrum 35-33—68 -3 Wes Short, Jr. 36-32—68 -3 David Toms 35-33—68 -3 Stephen Ames 35-34—69 -2 Joe Durant 34-35—69 -2 Tommy Tolles 32-37—69 -2 Tim Petrovic 36-33—69 -2 Scott McCarron 36-33—69 -2 Bob Estes 35-35—70 -1 Ken Tanigawa 37-33—70 -1 David McKenzie 36-35—71 E Jay Haas 37-35—72 +1 Paul Broadhurst 35-37—72 +1 Tom Lehman 37-36—73 +2 Kent Jones 40-34—74 +3 Kirk Triplett 42-35—77 +6

