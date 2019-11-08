Listen Live Sports

PGA Tour Champions – Charles Schwab Cup Scores

November 8, 2019 7:38 pm
 
Friday
At Phoenix Country Club
Phoenix
Purse: $2.5 million
Yardage: 6,763; Par 71
Second Round
This 72 hole tournament will conclude on Sunday
Jeff Maggert 63-65—128
Bernhard Langer 64-68—132
Brandt Jobe 67-66—133
Retief Goosen 66-67—133
Marco Dawson 67-67—134
Joe Durant 69-66—135
Wes Short, Jr. 68-67—135
Miguel Angel Jiménez 65-70—135
Steve Flesch 65-70—135
Stephen Ames 69-67—136
Tom Byrum 68-68—136
Colin Montgomerie 67-69—136
Scott Parel 66-70—136
Paul Goydos 65-71—136
Ken Tanigawa 70-67—137
Woody Austin 67-70—137
Billy Andrade 67-70—137
Ken Duke 67-70—137
Rocco Mediate 67-70—137
Tommy Tolles 69-69—138
Jay Haas 72-67—139
Kevin Sutherland 67-72—139
Doug Barron 67-72—139
Lee Janzen 66-73—139
Scott McCarron 69-71—140
Jerry Kelly 66-74—140
Tom Lehman 73-68—141
Tim Petrovic 69-72—141
David Toms 68-73—141
Bob Estes 70-72—142
Kent Jones 74-70—144
David McKenzie 71-73—144
Paul Broadhurst 72-74—146
Kirk Triplett 77-74—151

