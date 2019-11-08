PGA Tour Champions – Charles Schwab Cup Scores

Friday At Phoenix Country Club Phoenix Purse: $2.5 million Yardage: 6,763; Par 71 Second Round This 72 hole tournament will conclude on Sunday Jeff Maggert 63-65—128 Bernhard Langer 64-68—132 Brandt Jobe 67-66—133 Retief Goosen 66-67—133 Marco Dawson 67-67—134 Joe Durant 69-66—135 Wes Short, Jr. 68-67—135 Miguel Angel Jiménez 65-70—135 Steve Flesch 65-70—135 Stephen Ames 69-67—136 Tom Byrum 68-68—136 Colin Montgomerie 67-69—136 Scott Parel 66-70—136 Paul Goydos 65-71—136 Ken Tanigawa 70-67—137 Woody Austin 67-70—137 Billy Andrade 67-70—137 Ken Duke 67-70—137 Rocco Mediate 67-70—137 Tommy Tolles 69-69—138 Jay Haas 72-67—139 Kevin Sutherland 67-72—139 Doug Barron 67-72—139 Lee Janzen 66-73—139 Scott McCarron 69-71—140 Jerry Kelly 66-74—140 Tom Lehman 73-68—141 Tim Petrovic 69-72—141 David Toms 68-73—141 Bob Estes 70-72—142 Kent Jones 74-70—144 David McKenzie 71-73—144 Paul Broadhurst 72-74—146 Kirk Triplett 77-74—151

